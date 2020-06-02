King King Announce New Album 'Maverick'

King King have announced that they will be releasing their brand new studio album "Maverick" on October 16th. It is the follow-up to their 2017 record "Exile & Grace".

Alan Nimmo explained the inspiration for the title, "I named the album Maverick at a time when it was risky to do so. I made some bold moves and changes from band members to behind-the-scenes stuff. I guess that's who I am. I'm a risk-taker!"

He said of the sound, "Musically, it's more mature and more complex than our previous records, but it also has the simplicity of an album that just has great catchy songs that people will want to sing along with. The essence of King King is still there and always will be. We hope the energy, fun and passion is evident throughout!"





