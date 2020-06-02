King King have announced that they will be releasing their brand new studio album "Maverick" on October 16th. It is the follow-up to their 2017 record "Exile & Grace".
Alan Nimmo explained the inspiration for the title, "I named the album Maverick at a time when it was risky to do so. I made some bold moves and changes from band members to behind-the-scenes stuff. I guess that's who I am. I'm a risk-taker!"
He said of the sound, "Musically, it's more mature and more complex than our previous records, but it also has the simplicity of an album that just has great catchy songs that people will want to sing along with. The essence of King King is still there and always will be. We hope the energy, fun and passion is evident throughout!"
Unreleased Eric Clapton and B.B. King Song Streaming Online
Cold Kingdom Release 'Devil In Me' EP
The Offspring Go Tiger King With Lockdown Cover
King King Announce New Band Member
Singled Out: King Park's Clouds
Singled Out: King Falcon's Shake, Shake, Shake
King King Reveal Rescheduled UK Tour Dates
King 810 Release 'Hellhounds' Video
King Crimson And The Zappa Band Announce Summer Tour
Def Leppard Plan Special RSD Release- Megadeth Excited By Material For New Album- The Eagles In The Studio For 45th Anniversary Of One Of These Nights- more
Singled Out: Charming Liars' Soul
Singled Out: Silent Theory's Six Feet Under
Doug 'Cosmo' Clifford - Magic Window
Singled Out: Siren Songs' Goodnight Sun, Hello Moon
Def Leppard Plan Special RSD Release
Megadeth Excited By Material For New Album
The Eagles In The Studio For 45th Anniversary Of One Of These Nights
Liam Gallagher Unplugs For Oasis Rarity
Rush's Alex Lifeson Looks Back At Fun 'Permanent Waves' 40 Years Later
King King Announce New Album 'Maverick'
The Quireboys Announce 30th Anniversary Tour
Singled Out: Charming Liars' Soul