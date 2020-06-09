Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley took to social media to share the news that he has taken advantage of pandemic lockdown to work on his next studio album.
Ace told fans via Facebook, "Just want to say Hi to all my fans, since it's been a while. Hope you're all healthy, happy, and safe... I've been working on a new studio record for next year, since all my concerts have been postponed.
He accompanied the post with the photo and said, "Here's a pic of Lara and I at a friends house yesterday, enjoying the beautiful Jersey weather. See you all soon!"
Ace Frehley Announces Limited Edition Release For RSD
Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic
Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen 2019 In Review
Ace Frehley Slammed Ex-KISS Bandmate Over 'Slanderous Remarks' 2019 In Review
KISS Icon Ace Frehley Fighting Reported Restraining Order
Ace Frehley Recruits Former KISS Guitarist For Solo Album
Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen
Ace Frehley To Reunite With Frehley's Comet Members
KISS Icon Ace Frehley Confirms New Album Plans
Metallica's Lars Reflects On Guns N' Roses Camaraderie- Def Leppard 'Tiding Up' Some Historical Stuff and Pondering New Album- Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plans- more
Singled Out: Michael Coleman's I Will Tell
Root 66: Patsy Thompson - Fabulous Day
Singled Out: Sundressed's Home Remedy
Singled Out: Nikki Jumper's Apocalypse Love
Metallica's Lars Reflects On Guns N' Roses Camaraderie
Def Leppard 'Tiding Up' Some Historical Stuff and Pondering New Album
Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plans
Rescheduled KISS Kruise X Details Revealed
Goo Goo Dolls Launch Live From Home Video Series
Vampires Everywhere Offshoot Dead Girls Academy Score Hit With 'This Is Way'
The Tangent Announces New Album 'Auto Reconnaissance'
Singled Out: Tunnel's Super Charged Powerball