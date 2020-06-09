Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plans

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley took to social media to share the news that he has taken advantage of pandemic lockdown to work on his next studio album.

Ace told fans via Facebook, "Just want to say Hi to all my fans, since it's been a while. Hope you're all healthy, happy, and safe... I've been working on a new studio record for next year, since all my concerts have been postponed.

He accompanied the post with the photo and said, "Here's a pic of Lara and I at a friends house yesterday, enjoying the beautiful Jersey weather. See you all soon!"





