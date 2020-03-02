Saxon's Biff Byford Reveals He Had A Heart Attack

Photo courtesy Freeman Promotions

Biff Byford, the frontman for NWOBHM icons Saxon, revealed that he suffered a heart attack last year that forced him to have emergency triple bypass surgery.

Byford shared the news about the surgery when it occurred last September and explained that he suffered the heart attack in a new interview with Planet Rock.

He told the publication, "It was a heart attack, but it wasn't like a Hollywood heart attack, [where] you drop on the floor with your legs up in the air,

"I was biking, I was on my bike - I do a lot of biking and walking. And I was getting a bit breathless. And I went to the doctor. They sent me in to the hospital straight away. One of my arteries was getting blocked. They couldn't get to it easily; it was risky.

"So they gave me a heart bypass. And so while they were in there, they did all three... I was really ill."





