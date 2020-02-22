.

Biff Byford Releases Video For Simon & Garfunkel Classic

Michael Angulia | 02-22-2020

Biff ByfordPhoto courtesy Freeman Promotions

Saxon frontman Biff Byford has released a music video for his cover of the classic song "Scarborough Fair", which was big hit for Simon & Garfunkel.

Biff had this to say about the cover and the video which was filmed in Scarborough , "Scarborough Fair is a Yorkshire Folk song about the town on the east coast of England.

"Apart from the song, Scarborough is also famous for its medieval market and takes its name from a Viking chief called Scar, I believe. We shot the video on a freezing early morning... Enjoy!"

Byford's take on the song appears on his brand new solo album "School Of Hard Knocks". Watch the video below"


