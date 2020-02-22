Biff Byford Releases Video For Simon & Garfunkel Classic

Photo courtesy Freeman Promotions Photo courtesy Freeman Promotions

Saxon frontman Biff Byford has released a music video for his cover of the classic song "Scarborough Fair", which was big hit for Simon & Garfunkel.

Biff had this to say about the cover and the video which was filmed in Scarborough , "Scarborough Fair is a Yorkshire Folk song about the town on the east coast of England.

"Apart from the song, Scarborough is also famous for its medieval market and takes its name from a Viking chief called Scar, I believe. We shot the video on a freezing early morning... Enjoy!"

Byford's take on the song appears on his brand new solo album "School Of Hard Knocks". Watch the video below"





Related Stories

Saxon's Biff Byford Releases 'Me And You' Video

Saxon's Biff Byford Had Emergency Triple Bypass Surgery 2019 In Review

Saxon's Biff Byford Releases 'School Of Hard Knocks' Video

Saxon's Biff Byford Felling Okay Following Heart Surgery

Saxon's Biff Byford Has Emergency Triple Bypass Surgery

Saxon's Biff Byford To Undergo Heart Surgery

More Biff Byford News



