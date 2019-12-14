Saxon's Biff Byford Releases 'School Of Hard Knocks' Video

Saxon frontman Biff Byford has released a music video for his new track "School Of Hard Knocks". The song is the title track to his debut solo album.

The New Wave Of British Heavy Metal will be releasing the album on February 21st and had this to say about it, "With this album I'm singing about my past, of course, and about things I like, but mostly I wanted it to reflect me, my personality and my life."

Biff added this about the title song, "The title track to the album is basically biographical about my early years. Have a listen to the lyrics - hope you all like it!" Watch the video here





