Singled Out: Bury Tomorrow's Cannibal

Bury Tomorrow are gearing up to release their new album "Cannibal" on April 3rd and to celebrate we asked vocalist Daniel Winter-Bates to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:
"Cannibal" is a feeling of being consumed by the world, all in it and ourselves. Some of the time we actually make the consumption worse by having self-loathing and depreciating thoughts.
The media portrays a falsified image of what OK is and it consumes all that we know. The song addresses how it feels to grow up and try to survive in a world like this and where it can take you mentally and physically just trying to get on.
It also looks at social media and the aspect of consumption we are never without our phones or devices which are a route more self loathing issues yet we can't live without them.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
