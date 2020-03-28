Crown The Empire's Brandon Hoover Cleared Of Coronavirus
Crown The Empire guitarist Brandon Hoover took to social media on Friday (March 27th) and declared "I Conquered Corona", sharing the good news with fans that he has officially been cleared of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Hoover previously revealed that he has tested positive for the virus. On Friday shared via a Twitter video that he has recovered. He said, "Yo, what's up, everybody.
"As a lot of you may know, I tested positive for the coronavirus about two weeks ago. I've been talking to the Los Angeles Public Health Department every day, and a couple of days ago, they told me that I'm officially clear. So I have no symptoms, I'm healthy and I'm back to normal.
"I wanna thank everybody who reached out, showed love and support. It really did mean a lot." Watch the video here.
Crown The Empire's Brandon Hoover Cleared Of Coronavirus
Crown The Empire's Brandon Hoover Tests Positive For Covid-19 Coronavirus
Selfish Things Recruit Crown The Empire Star For New Single
Crown The Empire Get Animated for MSRY Video
Crown The Empire Release 'Sudden Sky' Video
Crown The Empire Release 'what i am' Video