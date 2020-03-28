.

Crown The Empire's Brandon Hoover Cleared Of Coronavirus

Michael Angulia | 03-28-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Crown The EmpireSocial media screen capture

Crown The Empire guitarist Brandon Hoover took to social media on Friday (March 27th) and declared "I Conquered Corona", sharing the good news with fans that he has officially been cleared of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Hoover previously revealed that he has tested positive for the virus. On Friday shared via a Twitter video that he has recovered. He said, "Yo, what's up, everybody.

"As a lot of you may know, I tested positive for the coronavirus about two weeks ago. I've been talking to the Los Angeles Public Health Department every day, and a couple of days ago, they told me that I'm officially clear. So I have no symptoms, I'm healthy and I'm back to normal.

"I wanna thank everybody who reached out, showed love and support. It really did mean a lot." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Crown The Empire's Brandon Hoover Cleared Of Coronavirus

Crown The Empire's Brandon Hoover Tests Positive For Covid-19 Coronavirus

Selfish Things Recruit Crown The Empire Star For New Single

Crown The Empire Get Animated for MSRY Video

Crown The Empire Release 'Sudden Sky' Video

Crown The Empire Release 'what i am' Video

More Crown The Empire News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Bob Dylan Returns With Epic New Song 'Murder Most Foul'- Crown The Empire's Brandon Hoover Cleared Of Coronavirus- Rammstein Say Till Did Not Test Positive For Coronavirus- more


Reviews
Great White - Stage

Jah9 - Note to Self

Jackson Price - I Used To Have Fun

Ptolema - Maze

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

advertisement


Latest News
Dead & Company Launch Weekly Streaming Series

REO Speedwagon Appear On Netflix's Ozark

Parkway Drive Release 'Viva The Underdogs' Album

Tim Bowness Giving Away New Song 'The Other Side'

Pattern-Seeking Animals Release 'Here In My Autumn' Video

Singled Out: Albert Castiglia's Heavy

Bob Dylan Returns With Epic New Song 'Murder Most Foul'

Crown The Empire's Brandon Hoover Cleared Of Coronavirus



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.