Demons, a project started by longtime Mae guitarist Zach Gehring, has released a music video for their new track "Slow Burn". An alternate version of the song will appear on the group's forthcoming album "Privation".
Gehring had the following to say to Revolver,"We were de-railed last year when our drummer almost died in a bike accident, and now the world is on hold dealing with the Coronavirus.
"We've had this song and video done for a while now. No one really knows what's going on or how long we'll have to stay inside, so we decided to let this one loose. We're stir crazy and frustrated, just like everyone else." Watch the video below:
Demons & Wizards Stream New Song 'Midas Disease'
Demons & Wizards Release 'Diabolic' Video
Demons & Wizards and Lizzy Borden Announces Tour
Singled Out: Thunder Horse's Demons Speak
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Still Waiting On Word About Stadium Tour- Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Classic In Isolation Video- Rolling Stones Remix New Single- more
Singled Out: Satin Nickel's Shadow Of Doubt
Singled Out: Wille Nile's New York At Night
Singled Out: Greg Upchurch (3 Doors Down)'s Skin to Skin
Singled Out: The Sweater Set's Dawn Chorus
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Still Waiting On Word About Stadium Tour
Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Classic In Isolation Video
Rolling Stones Share Remix Of New Single
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Leads Tributes To Ronnie James Dio
Deep Purple Share 'Throw My Bones' Rehearsal Footage
The Lumineers Raise Over $600,000 With Colorado Gives Back
Mae Offshoot Demons Release 'Slow Burn' Video
Sharptooth Release Say Nothing (In The Absence of Content) Video