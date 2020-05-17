Mae Offshoot Demons Release 'Slow Burn' Video

Demons, a project started by longtime Mae guitarist Zach Gehring, has released a music video for their new track "Slow Burn". An alternate version of the song will appear on the group's forthcoming album "Privation".

Gehring had the following to say to Revolver,"We were de-railed last year when our drummer almost died in a bike accident, and now the world is on hold dealing with the Coronavirus.

"We've had this song and video done for a while now. No one really knows what's going on or how long we'll have to stay inside, so we decided to let this one loose. We're stir crazy and frustrated, just like everyone else." Watch the video below:





