Mae Offshoot Demons Stream New Song 'Full Stop'

Mae guitarist Zach Gehring's side project Demons are streaming a new song called "Full Stop". The track comes from their forthcoming album, Privations", which will arrive on April 30th.

Zach had this to say about the new single, "'Full Stop' is about, on the one hand, knowing what I'm angry about, but not knowing how to mobilize that anger and make it productive.

"Being in this wallowing state that is as frustrating as it is exhausting; on the other hand, it's push back against empty sloganeered positivity. I remember seeing this post this friend of mine made one day about the power of 'the spirit' or something-or-other and I kind of recoiled. It just came off as very obtuse." Stream the song

below:

