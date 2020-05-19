(hennemusic) The estranged wife of Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson died Monday "in a tragic accident" in London. UK's The Sun reports Paddy Bowden's body was discovered at the house they once shared in Chiswick, West London, just before 10am on May 18. No other details were available at press time.
"This is a terrible tragedy which appears to be a tragic accident," said Dickinson in a statement. "Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia and I are devastated. Out of respect for Paddy, we won't be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family."
Following the end of his first marriage, Dickinson married Bowden in 1990; the couple split in 2018, with news of the separation only emerging last November. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Iron Maiden Push Back Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates
Iron Maiden Share Killer Krew 'Aces High' Lockdown Video
Iron Maiden Revisit Live After Death For Live Collection Series
Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Legacy Of The Beast Show
Iron Maiden Keeping All Options Open With Pandemic
Iron Maiden Tour Canceled Over Covid-19 Pandemic
Iron Maiden Postpone Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates
Di'Anno Doesn't Blame Iron Maiden For Firing Him
Iron Maiden Frontman Jokes Off Retirement Question
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Alleges David Gilmour Censorship- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson's Estranged Wife Found Dead- Volbeat And Clutch US Spring Tour Cancelled- more
Road Trip: Fulton, Missouri - Big Fun in a Small Town
Singled Out: Jordan Red's Don't Let The Heavens Fall
Singled Out: Satin Nickel's Shadow Of Doubt
Singled Out: Wille Nile's New York At Night
Rammstein Announce Rescheduled Stadium Tour Dates
Foreigner, Kansas and Europe Cancel Summer Tour
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, Theory Of A Deadman Tour Canceled
Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Cancel American Tour
James Taylor and Jackson Brown Announce Rescheduled Tour
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Eric Carmen Cover
Atreyu's Brandon Saller Announces Live From My Living Room
Big Black Delta Releases 'Lord Only Knows' Video