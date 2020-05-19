Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson's Estranged Wife Found Dead

(hennemusic) The estranged wife of Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson died Monday "in a tragic accident" in London. UK's The Sun reports Paddy Bowden's body was discovered at the house they once shared in Chiswick, West London, just before 10am on May 18. No other details were available at press time.

"This is a terrible tragedy which appears to be a tragic accident," said Dickinson in a statement. "Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia and I are devastated. Out of respect for Paddy, we won't be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family."

Following the end of his first marriage, Dickinson married Bowden in 1990; the couple split in 2018, with news of the separation only emerging last November. Read more here.

