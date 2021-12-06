Carlos Santana Announces North American Tour

Rock icon Carlos Santana has announced that he will be launching a new North American trek next spring that he will be calling the Blessings and Miracles tour.

Things will be kicking off on March 25th at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, WA, and will be wrapping up on April 16th at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, MI. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 10th.

Carlos is currently recovering from an unscheduled heart procedure that he underwent earlier this month, that forced to cancel the December dates for his Las Vegas Residency.

Michael Vrionis, President, Universal Tone Management, told fans, "Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon.He profoundly regrets that this 'speed bump' necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances. He is looking forward to seeing you all very soon."





Blessings and Miracles Tour North American Dates:

3/25/22 Kennewick, WA Toyota Center3/26/22 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena3/27/22 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena3/30/22 Victoria, BC Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre3/31/22 Abbotsford, BC Abbotsford Centre4/2/22 Penticton, BC South Okanagan Events Centre4/3/22 Spokane, WA Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena4/4/22 Missoula, MT Adams Center at the University of Montana4/6/22 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center4/8/22 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino4/9/22 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center4/12/22 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center4/13/22 Evansville, IN Ford Center4/15/22 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center4/16/22 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino & ResortAbout Carlos Santana:

