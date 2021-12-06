Rock icon Carlos Santana has announced that he will be launching a new North American trek next spring that he will be calling the Blessings and Miracles tour.
Things will be kicking off on March 25th at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, WA, and will be wrapping up on April 16th at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, MI. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 10th.
Carlos is currently recovering from an unscheduled heart procedure that he underwent earlier this month, that forced to cancel the December dates for his Las Vegas Residency.
Michael Vrionis, President, Universal Tone Management, told fans, "Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon.He profoundly regrets that this 'speed bump' necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances. He is looking forward to seeing you all very soon."
Carlos Santana Recovering From An Unscheduled Heart Procedure
Santana And Rob Thomas Reunite For 'Move' Video
Carlos Santana Expands Las Vegas Residency Into Next Year
Santana And Steve Winwood Stream Cover Of 'Whiter Shade Of Pale'
David Lee Roth Adds More Shows To His Farewell Residency- Carlos Santana Announces North American Tour- Alice Cooper- more
Every Time I Die Say Keith Buckley 'Crucial' To Band- The Black Crowes Announce Super Bowl Weekend Concerts In Las Vegas- more
Guns N' Roses Release Lyric Video For New Song 'Hard Skool'- Foo Fighters Share Horror-Comedy Film Studio 666 'Sneak Peek'- more
Slash Premieres New Single 'Fill My World'- Elton John And Ed Sheeran Team Up For 'Merry Christmas'- REO Speedwagon and Styx Tour- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach