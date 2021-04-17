Foreigner Expand Summer Tour With 13 New Stops

Arena rock veterans Foreigner have announced that they will be returning to the road this summer for an expanded Greatest Hits tour that will visit 13 additional US cities.
The band said, "After a year in lockdown and postponed shows, Foreigner is set to return this summer! Foreigner announced The Greatest Hits of Foreigner Tour today with 13 new U.S. dates!"
Things are scheduled to kick off on June 24th in Ottumwa, IA at the Bridge View Center and will be wrapping up on November 14th in Brandon, MS. at the Brandon Amphitheater.
The expanded tour includes new shows in Arizona, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa, North and South Dakota, Washington, and Idaho. See the newly announced dates below:
July 28, 2021 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center
July 30, 2021 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
July 31, 2021 - Grand Junction, CO - Los Colonias Park Amphitheater
August 1, 2021 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center
August 4, 2021 - Lubbock, TX - The Buddy Holly Hall
August 5, 2021 - Enid, OK - Stride Bank Center
August 7, 2021 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena
August 11, 2021 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre
September 9, 2021 - Grand Forks, ND - Aleurs Center
September 10, 2021 - Rapid City, SD - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
September 14, 2021 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena
September 15, 2021 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center
September 22, 2021 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center
See all of the dates here
