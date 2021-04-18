Fear Factory Streaming 'Disrupter' Video

Fear Factory have released a music video for their brand new single "Disruptor". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Aggression Continuum", which will be released on June 18th .

Dino Cazares had this to say, "This record is one of my proudest achievements and I'm really excited for it to finally be released. There were a lot of personal struggles, sacrifices, and legal issues involved with this record which almost didn't see the light of day, but through passion, determination, lots of hard work and not giving up the fight, it's finally ready for the world to hear.

"I felt that I needed to prove myself once again as I always try and make each record better than the last. Listen, and understand! This album is pissed! It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear and it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are hooked. You must fight to survive in the Aggression Continuum." Watch the video below:

