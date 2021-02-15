The Who Forced To Cancel Tour Due To Covid

The Who have shared the sad news that their previous postponed 10-date UK and Ireland Tour that was scheduled to kick off next month, has now been officially canceled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The legendary band were originally set to play the trek in March of last year, but postponed to this March with the expectation that the pandemic restrictions would be lifted in time.

That has not happened and instead of postponing the trek once again, they have made the decision to cancel it. Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend had the following to say in a joint statement:

"We are very sorry that we have to cancel our planned March 2021 UK and Ireland shows. Please excuse the delay but we wanted to wait as long as possible to see if we could indeed play them.

"However, as you can see the current situation makes this impossible. Thanks for all your wonderful support and we hope to see you in the future when conditions allow."

