The Offspring Stream 'Let The Bad Times Roll'

Keavin Wiggins | 02-24-2021

Album cover art courtesy FCC

The Offspring have shared a lyric video for their brand new single "Let The Bad Times Roll". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set to be released on April 16th.

Frontman Dexter Holland had this to say about the song, "I feel like we're in a unique period in history where instead of our world leaders saying 'we're doing our best' it's more like they're saying 'f*** it' and its really scary."

Guitarist Noodles added "Folks are saying, if it's all going to Hell, we might as well make the most out of it, or at least go out swinging. 'Let The Bad Times Roll!'"

See the album tracklisting and watch the video below:

Tracklisting


This Is Not Utopia
Let The Bad Times Roll
Behind Your Walls
Army of One
Breaking These Bones
Coming For You
We Never Have Sex Anymore
In The Hall of the Mountain King
The Opioid Diaries
Hassan Chop
Gone Away
Lullaby

'Let The Bad Times Roll' Lyric Video


