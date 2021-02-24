The Offspring have shared a lyric video for their brand new single "Let The Bad Times Roll". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set to be released on April 16th.
Frontman Dexter Holland had this to say about the song, "I feel like we're in a unique period in history where instead of our world leaders saying 'we're doing our best' it's more like they're saying 'f*** it' and its really scary."
Guitarist Noodles added "Folks are saying, if it's all going to Hell, we might as well make the most out of it, or at least go out swinging. 'Let The Bad Times Roll!'"
See the album tracklisting and watch the video below:
Axl Rose Gets Animated For Scooby-Do Cameo- Former Journey Star Deen Castronovo To Have Spinal Procedure- The Offspring Stream 'Let The Bad Times Roll'- Dave Mustaine- more
