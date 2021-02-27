Between The Buried And Me Plan Two Free Livestream Shows

Between The Buried And Me have announced that they will be playing two new free virtual concerts next month where they will perform two albums in their entirety.

The livestreams via Twitch will find the band playing Automata I and II in full with the first show set to take place on Friday, March 19th at 8PM EST, and the second show will happen the next day, March 30th at 3PM EST.

The band had this to say, "As we head into the void of another year, we've decided to host another weekend streaming event, this time playing Automata I+II in their entirety.

"These will be live, full-band performances in the basement of Blake's parent's house. Two of these songs we have never played live together, so who knows what's going to happen!

"There will be two performances followed by Q&A chats for subscribers and then a deep dive into the studio session where we can answer anything you want to know about the record.

"The streams will be free for everyone over on our Twitch channel and we will announce more details about the entire event in the coming weeks.

"Don't worry, whenever it's safe to tour again, the 20 year/Great Misdirect tour will be the first thing we do.?"



