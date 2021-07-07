.

Between The Buried And Me Get Animated For 'Fix The Error'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-07-2021

Between The Buried And Me have released an animated music video for their new single, "Fix The Error". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Colors II," which is due August 20th.

The track features drum solos from Mike Portnoy, Navene Koperweis, and Ken Schalk. Frontman Tommy Rogers had this to say about the animated music video:

"We have finally taken our first steps into the world of animation, and it's a sight to see! As children of the 80's and 90's we wanted to encapsulate that feeling we had growing up watching the wacky world of cartoons in that era. It's uneasy, unsettling, and somehow very fun! Let's celebrate!" Watch it below:


