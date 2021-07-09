Clutch Launch Collector's Series With 'Blast Tyrant'

Clutch have launched a brand new reissue series called the Clutch Collector's Series, with a special edition of their classic 2004 album "Blast Tyrant".

The new series finds the band revisiting some of their albums with an individual member of the group curating a reimaged version of the record. Jean-Paul Gaster kicks off the series with the new special limited edition of "Blast Tyrant".

The special reissues will have each album embossed with the "Clutch Collector's Series Small Batch Pressings" seal. "Blast Tyrant" has been remastered and presented as a 2xLP vinyl set manufactured on 180-gram colored vinyl and only 5000 units will be sold worldwide.

The LPs are housed in gatefold jacket that is printed on metalized polyester paper, and each album includes a numbered insert autographed by the band.

Jean-Paul had this to say, "We are excited to make Blast Tyrant the first of our Collector's Series vinyl releases. For myself and many Clutch fans, our Blast Tyrant album is a favorite. So many of the songs off of Blast Tyrant make their way into our live sets night after night.

"We've remastered this album and pressed it on 180-gram colored vinyl to make this limited release truly special. We are proud to say the Collector's Series version of Blast Tyrant sounds and looks even better than the original!"



