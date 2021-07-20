Clutch Begin Work On New Studio Album

(hennemusic) Clutch frontman Neil Fallon has confirmed the Maryland band have begun work on the follow-up to 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions." "Today we started pre-production for the next Clutch release,' tweeted the singer on July 18. "Also, today is National Ice Cream Day."

Clutch will launch a US tour this fall, with the first leg kicking off in Norfolk, VA on September 8, while a second leg starts in Fort Wayne, IN on September 29, and the group's traditional run of Christmas holiday gigs will happen during the last week of the year.

Stoner - the brand new band featuring Brant Bjork (Kyuss) and Nick Oliveri (Qeens Of The Stone Age, Kyuss) - will open all dates, with Telekinetic Yeti on board for the first leg, King Buffalo for the second and The Native Howl for the third. See Neal's tweet here

