(hennemusic) Journey founder and guitarist Neal Schon has confirmed that former drummer Deen Castronovo has rejoined the band's live lineup ahead of a pair of shows in Chicago, IL this week.
"Ok... Double trouble Chicago @NaradaMWalden @DeenTheDrummer," tweeted Schon on July 27. "Narada Michael Walden and the return of Deen Castronovo on Drums @AragonBallroom @lollapalooza"
Castronovo was previously enjoyed a 17-year run with Journey that began in 1998; he was replaced in 2015 after he was arrested and jailed on a number of items in Salem, Oregon relating to an incident with his then-girlfriend and now-wife; he pleaded guilty to domestic violence, among other things, and received a suspended sentence and four years probation.
The drummer - who reconnected with Schon in 2019 for his "Journey Through Time" solo tour - returns to a new-look Journey, who brought in bassist Randy Jackson, drummer Nara Michael Walden and keyboardist Jason Derlatka after parting ways with longtime bandmates Ross Valory and Steve Smith last year. Read more here.
Journey's Jonathan Cain Releases 'Oh Lord Lead Us'
Journey Announce Special Symphony Performance
Journey In The Studio For 'Escape' Album's 40th Anniversary
Journey's 'Escape' Album Certified Diamond
Journey Release 'The Way We Used To Be' Video
Journey Preview New Single 'The Way We Used To Be'
Journey Announce Intimate Show and New Single
Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Journey Lead Lollapalooza Lineup
Journey Frontman Shares All-Star Steve Miller Cover
Journey Reunite With Deen Castronovo- Slipknot Share Tribute To Joey Jordison- Cradle Of Filth Announce Album- more
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'No More Tears' For 30th Anniversary- Mammoth WVH Play Second Club Show Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour- more
RIP ZZ Top Legend Dusty Hill- Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Play First Concert- Rush- AC/DC- more
Slipknot Icon Joey Jordison Dead At 46- RIP Metal Church's Mike Howe- Intimate Metallica- Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free'- more
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 2 - Blues at Red's, Tennessee Williams and One Cool Cat Head
Caught In The Act: Lit Live In Illinois
Root 66: Kevin Daniel- Craig Cardiff- Nineteen Hand Horse- Whistlebelly
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and The Circle Live In Illinois
A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut
Journey Reunite With Deen Castronovo
Slipknot Share Tribute To Joey Jordison
Cradle Of Filth Announce Existence If Futile Album and Share Video
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Shares 'Atone' Video
Tommy Emmanuel and Richard Smith Share 'Serenade to Summertime' Video
Oak Ridge Boys Replacing Alan Jackson At Grand Ole Prix Show
X Ambassadors Reveal New Single 'Okay'
Singled Out: Nobody's Girl's Promised Land