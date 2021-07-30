.

Journey Reunite With Deen Castronovo

Bruce Henne | 07-30-2021

(hennemusic) Journey founder and guitarist Neal Schon has confirmed that former drummer Deen Castronovo has rejoined the band's live lineup ahead of a pair of shows in Chicago, IL this week.

"Ok... Double trouble Chicago @NaradaMWalden @DeenTheDrummer," tweeted Schon on July 27. "Narada Michael Walden and the return of Deen Castronovo on Drums @AragonBallroom @lollapalooza"

Castronovo was previously enjoyed a 17-year run with Journey that began in 1998; he was replaced in 2015 after he was arrested and jailed on a number of items in Salem, Oregon relating to an incident with his then-girlfriend and now-wife; he pleaded guilty to domestic violence, among other things, and received a suspended sentence and four years probation.

The drummer - who reconnected with Schon in 2019 for his "Journey Through Time" solo tour - returns to a new-look Journey, who brought in bassist Randy Jackson, drummer Nara Michael Walden and keyboardist Jason Derlatka after parting ways with longtime bandmates Ross Valory and Steve Smith last year. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

