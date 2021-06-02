.

Clutch Add Two New Legs To 30 Years of Rock & Roll Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 06-02-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Clutch tour poster

Clutch have expanded their forthcoming 30 Years of Rock & Roll Tour, adding two new legs of dates to the U.S. trek this fall, in addition to the previously announced late 2021 dates.

The tour will now be kicking off with leg one on September 8th in Norfolk, VA at The Norva, with the leg wrapping up on September Sep. 18 in Pensacola, FL at Vinyl.

After a short break, they will launch the second leg on September 29th in Ft. Wayne, IN at Piere's Guys and will conclude the leg on October 9th in Hampton Beach, NH at the Hampton Beach Casino.

They will begin the final leg on December 27th in Baltimore, MD at Rams Head and will wrap up with a New Year's Eve (December 31st) show in Cincinnati, OH at The Icon.

The entire tour will feature support from Stoner, the brand new band featuring Brant Bjork (Kyuss) and Nick Oliveri (Queens Of The Stone Age, Kyuss).

Telekinetic Yeti will be joining up for the first leg, King Buffalo for the second and The Native Howl for the third. See the dates below:

Clutch Celebrating 30 Years of Rock N Roll Tour Dates:


LEG 1 w/ Stoner & Telekinetic Yeti
Sep. 08 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
Sep. 10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Music Festival
Sep. 11 - Reading, PA - Reverb
Sep. 13 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
Sep. 14 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
Sep. 16 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
Sep. 17 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
Sep. 18 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

LEG 2 w/ Stoner & King Buffalo
Sep. 29 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Guys
Oct. 01 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
Oct. 02 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
Oct. 03 - Portland, ME - State Theater
Oct. 05 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Oct. 07 - Long Island, NY - Paramount Theater
Oct. 08 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
Oct. 09 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

Leg 3 w/ Stoner & The Native Howl
Dec. 27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head
Dec. 28 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Dec. 29 - Cleveland, OH - Agoura Theatre
Dec. 30 - Detroit, MI - Filmore Theatre
Dec. 31 - Cincinnati, OH - The Icon

Related Stories


Clutch Add Two New Legs To 30 Years of Rock & Roll Tour

Clutch Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Clutch Launching Vinyl Reissue Series With 'Blast Tyrant'

Clutch and Supersuckers Stars Help Tribute Nazareth

Lamb Of God Frontman Joins Clutch For 'Passive Restraints' 2020 In Review

Clutch Announce Live from the Doom Saloon - Volume III

Clutch Announce The Weathermaker Vault Series Vol. I

Lamb Of God Frontman Joins Clutch For 'Passive Restraints'

Clutch Reveal The Obelisk Limited Edition Box Set Details

Clutch Stream Jam Room Performance Of Rare Track

News > Clutch

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rival Sons Announce Special Pair Of Aces Livestream Events- Clutch Add Two New Legs To 30 Years of Rock & Roll Tour- Atreyu Recruit Crown the Empire, Tetrarch For Tour- more

Guns N' Roses Recruit Wolfgang Van Halen For Tour- Foo Fighters 26th Anniversary Tour- Slipknot Announce Knotfest Roadshow- Queen's Roger Taylor Solo Album and Tour- more

David Lee Roth Streaming New Single 'Giddy Up'- Jason Newsted Joining Megadeth Rumor Addressed- Ozzy Osbourne Names His Choice For All Time Rock God- Train- more

Slipknot Will Likely Reject 'Garbage' Rock Hall Induction- Alan Jackson Leads Lineup For Hometown Benefit Concert- Hooked On A Feeling Hit Maker B.J. Thomas Dead At 78- more

Reviews

Suzi Moon - Call the Shots

MorleyView Dru

Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks

3.2 - Third Impression

Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals

advertisement
Latest News

Rival Sons Announce Special Pair Of Aces Livestream Events

Clutch Add Two New Legs To 30 Years of Rock & Roll Tour

Atreyu Recruit Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, More For Fall Tour

Lollapalooza 2021 Daily Lineup Revealed

Black Stone Cherry Founding Member Exits Band

Caravan Releasing Massive Limited Edition Box Set

You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine Announced

Singled Out: Jared Rabin's Hey Mister Doctor