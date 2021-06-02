Clutch Add Two New Legs To 30 Years of Rock & Roll Tour

Clutch have expanded their forthcoming 30 Years of Rock & Roll Tour, adding two new legs of dates to the U.S. trek this fall, in addition to the previously announced late 2021 dates.
The tour will now be kicking off with leg one on September 8th in Norfolk, VA at The Norva, with the leg wrapping up on September Sep. 18 in Pensacola, FL at Vinyl.
After a short break, they will launch the second leg on September 29th in Ft. Wayne, IN at Piere's Guys and will conclude the leg on October 9th in Hampton Beach, NH at the Hampton Beach Casino.
They will begin the final leg on December 27th in Baltimore, MD at Rams Head and will wrap up with a New Year's Eve (December 31st) show in Cincinnati, OH at The Icon.
The entire tour will feature support from Stoner, the brand new band featuring Brant Bjork (Kyuss) and Nick Oliveri (Queens Of The Stone Age, Kyuss).
Telekinetic Yeti will be joining up for the first leg, King Buffalo for the second and The Native Howl for the third. See the dates below:
