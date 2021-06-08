Guns N' Roses To Play First Rock Concert At New Vegas Stadium

Guns N' Roses have announced that they will be playing the inaugural rock concert at the brand new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of their upcoming U.S. tour.
The We're F'N' Back! Tour will be kicking off on July 31st at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA and will wrap up with a two-night stand at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, FL on October 2nd an 3rd.
Wolfgang Van Halen's solo band Mammoth WVH will be hitting the road with GN'R as the support act on the tour. Tickets for the Las Vegas show go on sale this Saturday, June 12 at 10 AM at Gunsnroses.com. And a Nigthtrain fan club presale will run from Wednesday, June 9 at 10 AM through Friday, June 11 at 10 PM. See the dates below:
