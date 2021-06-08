.

Guns N' Roses To Play First Rock Concert At New Vegas Stadium

Keavin Wiggins | 06-08-2021

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses have announced that they will be playing the inaugural rock concert at the brand new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of their upcoming U.S. tour.

The We're F'N' Back! Tour will be kicking off on July 31st at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA and will wrap up with a two-night stand at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, FL on October 2nd an 3rd.

Wolfgang Van Halen's solo band Mammoth WVH will be hitting the road with GN'R as the support act on the tour. Tickets for the Las Vegas show go on sale this Saturday, June 12 at 10 AM at Gunsnroses.com. And a Nigthtrain fan club presale will run from Wednesday, June 9 at 10 AM through Friday, June 11 at 10 PM. See the dates below:

Guns N' Roses Tour Dates


07/31 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
08/03 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
08/05 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
08/08 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
08/11 - Fargo, ND - FargoDome
08/13 - Missoula, MT - Washington-Grizzly Stadium
08/16 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
08/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium
08/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
08/25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
08/27 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
08/30 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Arena
09/01 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
09/04 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa Valley (festival no Mammoth WVH)
09/08 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium
09/11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
09/12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
09/16 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
09/18 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest
09/21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
09/23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
09/26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena
09/29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
10/02 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena
10/03 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena

