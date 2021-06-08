Guns N' Roses To Play First Rock Concert At New Vegas Stadium

Guns N' Roses have announced that they will be playing the inaugural rock concert at the brand new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of their upcoming U.S. tour.

The We're F'N' Back! Tour will be kicking off on July 31st at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA and will wrap up with a two-night stand at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, FL on October 2nd an 3rd.

Wolfgang Van Halen's solo band Mammoth WVH will be hitting the road with GN'R as the support act on the tour. Tickets for the Las Vegas show go on sale this Saturday, June 12 at 10 AM at Gunsnroses.com. And a Nigthtrain fan club presale will run from Wednesday, June 9 at 10 AM through Friday, June 11 at 10 PM. See the dates below:

Guns N' Roses Tour Dates

07/31 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium08/03 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park08/05 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium08/08 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park08/11 - Fargo, ND - FargoDome08/13 - Missoula, MT - Washington-Grizzly Stadium08/16 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park08/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium08/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center08/25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose08/27 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium08/30 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Arena09/01 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center09/04 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa Valley (festival no Mammoth WVH)09/08 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium09/11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena09/12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena09/16 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field09/18 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest09/21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center09/23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center09/26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena09/29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena10/02 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena10/03 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena

