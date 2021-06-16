Portugal The Man Announce Tour Dates And Release EP

Portugal The Man have announced that they will be returning to the road this summer for a series of U.S. dates and have also released a four track EP.
The tour is set to kick off on July 25th in Cleveland, OH at the WonderStruck Festival and will conclude on October 23rd in Atlanta, GA at the Shaky Knees Festival. The trek will include festival appearances and headline dates.
The new four track EP, entitled "Ulu Selects Vol. #1 (Live)" if the first in a series of eclectic EPs that the band plans to release and features three songs from the band's 2017 FADER sessions, and the fourth track comes from a special KCRW arrangement.
John Gourley had this to say, "We noticed a lot of chatter on our Discord server and amongst PTM Coin holders that these stripped versions were highly sought after and absent from streaming services so, well, we accommodated their request." See the live dates below:
7/25 - Cleveland, OH - WonderStruck Festival
8/21 - Palmer, AK - Alaska State Fair
9/5 - Napa, CA - BottleRock
9/12 - Redondo Beach, CA - BeachLife Festival
9/21 - Ogden, UT - Ogden Twilight
9/22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
9/24 - New York, NY - Governors Ball
9/25 - Harrisburg, PA - Riverfront Park
9/26 - Dover, DE - Firefly Festival
10/15 - Portland, OR - Edgefield
10/16 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
10/23 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival
Portugal. The Man Share 'Lay Me Back Down' Video From Oregon City Sessions
Portugal. The Man Deliver 'The Devil' From Oregon City Sessions
Portugal. the Man Get Remixed By Weird Al Yankovic
Portugal. The Man On Mention Of Native Alaskans At Grammys
Portugal. The Man Talk 'Hail Satan' Grammy Moment
Portugal. The Man Rock 'Live In The Moment' On 'Colbert'
Portugal. The Man Announce New Tour Dates
Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas- The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Team Up- Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow- Metallica- more
Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors- Alex Lifeson- KISS Rock The Tribeca Film Festival- Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel- more
KISS Announce American End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates- Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour- Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Can't Drive 55' For NASCAR All-Star Race- more
Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Club Show- Wolfgang Talks Van Halen Reunion Backlash- X Ambassadors Unleash 'My Own Monster'- Noel Gallagher Rocks Oasis Classic- more
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Team Up For 'Dustland'
Thomas Rhett Shares New Song 'Things Dads Do'
Noel Gallagher To Perform On The Tonight Show
Guns N' Roses Offshoot PSSR Release New Song 'She's All Right'
Portugal The Man Announce Tour Dates And Release EP
Ours Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates
Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas With Takeover Tour
Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow