Robert Jon & The Wreck Release 'Shine A Light On Me Brother' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-26-2021

Robert Jon cover art

Californian southern rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have released a music video for "Shine A Light On Me Brother", their brand new single which is now available digitally.

The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming album, which is set to be released on September 3rd, and was written and recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

"Shine A Light On Me Brother" is the follow-up album to the group's acclaimed 2020 album "Last Light On The Highway." Watch the music video below:


News > Robert Jon

