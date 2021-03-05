Zao Reveal First Song From New Album

Zao have released a stream of their brand new single "Croatoan". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "The Crimson Corridor," which is set to arrive on April 9th.
The band premiered the single via Decibel on Thursday and frontman Dan Weyandt had the following to say about the track, "Based off its origin and without clear definition, the word 'Croatoan' embodies an unsettling feeling of helplessness to me.
"This song is a vehicle for that feeling and relates it back to dissociation and being lost in strange dimensions and dreams." Check out the visualizer video for the track below:
