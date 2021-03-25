Meshuggah Reunite With Fredrik Thordendal And Begin New Album

Meshuggah have announced that Fredrik Thordendal has returned to the band as they enter the Sweetspot Studios in Sweden to record their ninth studio album.
They had this to say, "Things are happening. As some of you figured out we have entered Sweetspot Studios and have begun recording a new album. ::Spoiler:: There will be distortion and kicks.
"Also, we have other news. We are releasing Per Nilsson back into the wild to roam free in any way he sees fit. It has been a true privilege and honor to share the stage with Per and even more importantly we have made a great friend through our travels. Per. We thank you. You are a formidable human being!!
"So why are we releasing Per back into a more stable habitat you ask? The answer is simple. Fredrik will be back for lead work on the album as well as touring going forward. In other words. The band is back together. In full effect."
