The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Song 'Nightfall'

The Devil Wears Prada have released a brand new single called "Nightfall". The track comes from their forthcoming "ZII" EP, which is set to be released on May 21st.

Vocalist Mike Hranica had this to say about the track, "Sonically, I think 'Nightfall' is a celebration of what the band did for a long while. I remember that it's the first song I completed vocally and I know that it's straightforward - very much straightforward.

"Lyrically, an atmosphere is created concerning the attack rather than the anatomic details of the undead themselves. It's a thumper with no introduction to kick off the EP."

The band will be performing the new EP in full during a special livestream event this Saturday night (May 15th). Stream "Nightfall" below:

