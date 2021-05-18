Clutch Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Clutch have announced that they will be returning to the road this winter for a handful of headline dates where they will be celebrating their 30th anniversary.
The tour will kick off on December 27th in Baltimore, MD at Rams Head and will wrap up with a New Year's Eve (December 31st) show in Cincinnati, OH at The Icon.
The shows will feature support from Brant Bjork (Kyuss) and Nick Oliveri (Queens Of The Stone Age, Kyuss)'s new group Stoner and The Native Howl and tickets go on sale this Friday, May 21st at 10AM.
Clutch had this to sya, "We are incredibly excited to hit the road again. We've missed the shows, the fans, the venues and the opportunity to watch the other bands we share the stage with.
"It's going to feel like our first show all over again and we can't wait! Come out and let's make some Rock and Roll!." See the dates below:
