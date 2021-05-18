.

Greta Van Fleet Stream 'Tears Of Rain' Video From Candlelight Sessions

Bruce Henne | 05-18-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Greta Van Fleet video still

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are streaming video of a "Candlelight Sessions" performance of "Tears Of Rain", a track from their newly-released album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate."

The group, who recorded their second full-length studio set in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin, had some lofty goals for the project as they continued to expand their sonic template.

"We wanted to do something on the scale of a film score," singer Josh Kiszka tells Rolling Stone. "We wanted to do that for a long time, but we didn't think people would be ready. But being in music long enough, there's more of a relationship that we have with people. I think that will help them understand this particular album - because it is a very sophisticated album. There is no doubt about it."

"The Battle At Garden's Gate" debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200, following a No. 3 launch of 2018's "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Greta Van Fleet Stream 'Tears Of Rain' Video From Candlelight Sessions

Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video

Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Candlelight Sessions' In New Video

Greta Van Fleet Rock Trip The Light Fantastic In New Video

Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video

Greta Van Fleet Frontman Counters Rock Is Dead Claims

Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album

Greta Van Fleet's' 'The Battle At Garden's Gate' Streaming Online

Greta Van Fleet's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online

Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV On Jimmy Kimmel

News > Greta Van Fleet

advertisement
Day In Rock

Twenty One Pilots Streaming New Song 'Saturday'- Lollapalooza Returning This Summer- Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters Lead Music Festival Lineup- Clutch Headline Tour- more

Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour- Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour- Kings Of Leon To Launch When You See Yourself Tour- more

Saves The Day's Chris Conley Addresses Abuse, Misconduct Accusations- Jason Aldean To Launch The Back In The Saddle Tour- Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour more

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed- Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video- Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine'- more

Reviews

Maia Sharp - Mercy Rising

MorleyView Sweet's Andy Scott

Neofilis Nebulosa - EP 1

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)

advertisement
Latest News

Death Cab For Cutie Announce Amphitheater Dates

R.E.M. Announce Radio Free Europe 40th Anniversary Reissue

Lamb Of God Lead ShipRocked 2022 Cruise Lineup

Shinedown Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Jimmie Allen To Sing National Anthem At Indianapolis 500

Greta Van Fleet Stream 'Tears Of Rain' Video From Candlelight Sessions

Anthrax Record Among The Living As 40th Anniversary Series Continues

Green Day Stream New Single 'Pollyanna'