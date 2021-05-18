Greta Van Fleet Stream 'Tears Of Rain' Video From Candlelight Sessions

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are streaming video of a "Candlelight Sessions" performance of "Tears Of Rain", a track from their newly-released album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate."

The group, who recorded their second full-length studio set in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin, had some lofty goals for the project as they continued to expand their sonic template.

"We wanted to do something on the scale of a film score," singer Josh Kiszka tells Rolling Stone. "We wanted to do that for a long time, but we didn't think people would be ready. But being in music long enough, there's more of a relationship that we have with people. I think that will help them understand this particular album - because it is a very sophisticated album. There is no doubt about it."

"The Battle At Garden's Gate" debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200, following a No. 3 launch of 2018's "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video

Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Candlelight Sessions' In New Video

Greta Van Fleet Rock Trip The Light Fantastic In New Video

Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video

Greta Van Fleet Frontman Counters Rock Is Dead Claims

Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album

Greta Van Fleet's' 'The Battle At Garden's Gate' Streaming Online

Greta Van Fleet's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online

Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV On Jimmy Kimmel

News > Greta Van Fleet



