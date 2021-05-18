Greta Van Fleet Stream 'Tears Of Rain' Video From Candlelight Sessions

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are streaming video of a "Candlelight Sessions" performance of "Tears Of Rain", a track from their newly-released album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate."
The group, who recorded their second full-length studio set in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin, had some lofty goals for the project as they continued to expand their sonic template.
"We wanted to do something on the scale of a film score," singer Josh Kiszka tells Rolling Stone. "We wanted to do that for a long time, but we didn't think people would be ready. But being in music long enough, there's more of a relationship that we have with people. I think that will help them understand this particular album - because it is a very sophisticated album. There is no doubt about it."
"The Battle At Garden's Gate" debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200, following a No. 3 launch of 2018's "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army." Watch the video here.
