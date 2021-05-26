.

Royal Mint Launches The Who Commemorative Coin

Keavin Wiggins | 05-26-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Who product promo

The Who are being celebrated by the Royal Mint with a new commemorative coin. Featuring symbols from the band's live performances - including a union flag, Mod logo and speaker-smashing Rickenbacker guitar.

Together, the symbols on the coin form a pinball table, a nod to their 1969 single Pinball Wizard and album Tommy - the coin and its range is available now.

Roger Daltrey had this to say, "It's an honour to have a coin produced to celebrate The Who's musical legacy. The coin's design captures the true essence of the band and what we represent."

Pete Townshend added, "I am delighted that the band's work is being recognised by this fantastic range of coins from The Royal Mint."

Related Stories


Royal Mint Launches The Who Commemorative Coin

The Who's Roger Daltrey Announce Live And Kicking Tour

The Who's Roger Daltrey Reveals Origins Of Microphone Swinging

The Who and Heinz Team Up For Beanz Meanz The Who

The Who Sell Out Classic Albums Documentary To Livestream For Free

Singled Out: Whole Damn Mess' Nothing In The World Feels Better

The Who Stream Unreleased Demos From Expanded Reissue

Metallica Rock 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' For BlizzCon

The Who Forced To Cancel Tour Due To Covid

KISS Rock The Who Classic In Unearthed Rare Video 2020 In Review

News > The Who

advertisement
Day In Rock

David Ellefson Seeking Revenge Pornography Charges Against Leaker- Arrest Warrant Issued For Marilyn Manson- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Had Hip Replacement Surgery- more

Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations- Greta Van Fleet Announce Strange Horizons Tour- Rammstein Expand North American Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl- KISStory- more

Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song- Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'- George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas- more

Queen's Brain May Recovering From Surgery- Metallica Mondays Returning For One Night Only- Aerosmith Reschedule 50th Anniversary Fenway Park Concert- Def Leppard- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks

3.2 - Third Impression

Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals

Maia Sharp - Mercy Rising

MorleyView Sweet's Andy Scott

advertisement
Latest News

Dave Grohl Co-Hosts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Royal Mint Launches The Who Commemorative Coin

Allman Betts Band Launching Livestream Series

Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine Lead Boston Calling Lineup

David Ellefson Seeking Revenge Pornography Charges Against Leaker

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Had Hip Replacement Surgery

Florida Georgia Line Announce I Love My Country Tour

Rod Stewart In The Studio For 'Every Picture Tells a Story' 50th Anniversary