Royal Mint Launches The Who Commemorative Coin

The Who are being celebrated by the Royal Mint with a new commemorative coin. Featuring symbols from the band's live performances - including a union flag, Mod logo and speaker-smashing Rickenbacker guitar.

Together, the symbols on the coin form a pinball table, a nod to their 1969 single Pinball Wizard and album Tommy - the coin and its range is available now.

Roger Daltrey had this to say, "It's an honour to have a coin produced to celebrate The Who's musical legacy. The coin's design captures the true essence of the band and what we represent."

Pete Townshend added, "I am delighted that the band's work is being recognised by this fantastic range of coins from The Royal Mint."



