Green Day Share New Song 'Holy Toledo!'

(hennemusic) Green Day have issued "Holy Toledo!" as their third new single of 2021. The tune - which follows "Here Comes the Shock" and "Pollyanna" - is featured in the newly-released movie, "Mark, Mary & Some Other People."

Written, directed and produced by Hannah Marks, the rom-com stars Ben Rosenfield (Mark) and Hayley Law (Mary) as a newly-married couple who investigate the world of an open relationship that allows them to see others.

Green Day are currently gearing up for the December 10 release of "BBC Sessions", which presents performances from four of the band's appearances at the iconic UK broadcast outlet between 1994 and 2001. Stream the new single here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Green Day Stream 'Basket Case' From BBC Sessions Live Collection

Green Day To Deliver The BBC Sessions Album In December

Green Day Share Live Cover Of KISS Classic

Green Day Release 'Pollyanna' Video

News > Green Day