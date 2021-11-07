.

Green Day Share New Song 'Holy Toledo!'

Bruce Henne | 11-07-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Single art

(hennemusic) Green Day have issued "Holy Toledo!" as their third new single of 2021. The tune - which follows "Here Comes the Shock" and "Pollyanna" - is featured in the newly-released movie, "Mark, Mary & Some Other People."

Written, directed and produced by Hannah Marks, the rom-com stars Ben Rosenfield (Mark) and Hayley Law (Mary) as a newly-married couple who investigate the world of an open relationship that allows them to see others.

Green Day are currently gearing up for the December 10 release of "BBC Sessions", which presents performances from four of the band's appearances at the iconic UK broadcast outlet between 1994 and 2001. Stream the new single here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Green Day Share New Song 'Holy Toledo!'

Green Day Stream 'Basket Case' From BBC Sessions Live Collection

Green Day To Deliver The BBC Sessions Album In December

Green Day Share Live Cover Of KISS Classic

Green Day Release 'Pollyanna' Video

News > Green Day

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Joined by Grateful Dead's Bob Weir During Vegas Residency- Beatles and Hank Williams Have World's Most Expensive Concert Posters- more

Slipknot Stream 'The Chapeltown Rag'- Ozzy 'Flying High Again; Video- Journey's Neal Schon Warns Fans About Online Imposter- more

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share Another Song From New Album- U2 Reveal New Single 'Your Song Saved My Life'- Eddie Vedder- more

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Announce Young Guns Tour- Bob Seger Uninjured In Halloween House Fire- NEEDTOBREATHE, Switchfoot and Judah- more

advertisement
Reviews

MorleyView The Tragically Hip

Kool & the Gang - Perfect Union

Root 66: Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman- Dar Williams - I See Hawks in L.A.

5 Star: Joe Bonamassa - Time Clocks

Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters