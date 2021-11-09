Placebo 'Surrounded By Spies' With New Single

Placebo have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single "Surrounded By Spies", which comes from the band's forthcoming 8th studio album.

The new record will be called "Never Let Me Go" and it is set to be released on March 25, 2022. It is the long-awaited follow up to their 2013 album "Loud Like Love".

Brian Molko had this to say about the new single, "I began writing the lyrics when I discovered my neighbours were spying on me on behalf of parties with a nefarious agenda. I then began to ponder the countless ways in which our privacy has been eroded and stolen since the introduction of worldwide CCTV cameras that now employ racist facial recognition technologies; the rise of the internet and the cellphone, which has turned practically every user into a paparazzo and spectators in their own lives, and how we have mostly all offered up personal information to enormous multinationals whose sole intent is to exploit us.

"I used the cut-up technique invented by William S Burroughs and popularized in modern song by David Bowie. It's a true story told through a lens of paranoia, complete disgust for modern society's values and the deification of surveillance capitalism. The narrator is at the end of their tether, hopeless and afraid, completely at odds with our newfound progress and the god of money."

