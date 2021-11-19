Green Day Share BBC Sessions Performance Of 'Walking Contradiction'

(hennemusic) Green Day are streaming a live recording of their 1995 track, "Walking Contradiction", that is included in their forthcoming collection, "BBC Sessions."
The tune was the fifth single from the California band's fourth album, "Insomniac", which was a Top 10 record in several countries while reaching No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies in the region.
Due December 10, "BBC Sessions" presents 16-tracks from four of the band's appearances at the BBC's legendary Maida Vale Studios from 1994, 1996, 1998, and 2001.
Green Day recently issued the single, "Holy Toledo!", which is featured in the newly-released film, "Mark, Mary & Some Other People." Stream the song here.
