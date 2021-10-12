Reba McEntire Announces 2022 Tour

Reba McEntire has announced that she will be returning to the road for her "Reba: Live In Concert Tour" to promote her "REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED" box set.
She has recruited a variety of special guests to join her for various dates across the tour including Brandy Clark, Hannah Dasher, Caylee Hammack, Reyna Roberts, Cailtyn Smith, Brittney Spencer and Tenille Townes.
Prior to the tour, Rebe will also be doing a two night stand at The Grand Theater at the Choctaw Casino & Resort, Durant, OK on November 26th and 27th.
The tour will be kicking off on January 13th in Evansville, IN at the Ford Center and will be concluding on March 19th in Rosemont, IL a the Allstate Arena. See the dates below:
11/26 Choctaw Casino & Resort, Durant, OK - The Grand Theater
11/27 Choctaw Casino & Resort, Durant, OK - The Grand Theater
1/13 Evansville, IN - Ford Center *with Caylee Hammack
1/14 Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Arena *with Caylee Hammack
1/15 Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena *with Caylee Hammack
1/20 Toledo, OH - Huntington Center *with Hannah Dasher
1/21 Green Bay, WI - Resch Center *with Hannah Dasher
1/22 Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center *with Hannah Dasher
1/27 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena *with Caitlyn Smith
1/28 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena *with Caitlyn Smith
1/29 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena *with Caitlyn Smith
2/3 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha *with Brandy Clark
2/4 Springfield, MO - JQH Arena *with Brandy Clark
2/5 North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena *with Brandy Clark
2/17 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena *with Brittney Spencer
2/18 Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Event Center *with Brittney Spencer
2/19 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center *with Brittney Spencer
2/24 Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC *with Tenille Townes
2/25 Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum *with Tenille Townes
2/26 Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena *with Tenille Townes
3/4 Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
3/5 Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
3/17 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *with Reyna Roberts
3/18 Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center *with Reyna Roberts
3/19 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena *with Reyna Roberts
