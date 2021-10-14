Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones performed their 1967 rarity, "Connection", during an October 9 show in Nashville, TN and video of the performance has been shared online.

"Great to be back," Keith Richards told the crowd at the city's Nissan Stadium before launching into the tune. "It's great to be anywhere. Here, blessings on us all. Gold rings on all of us. I'm going to start off on something I haven't done in years. This should be fun."

According to setlist.fm., the group haven't performed the song from "Between The Buttons" since their 2006 A Bigger Bang Tour. The Nashville gig marked the fourth date of the band's rescheduled No Filter US tour - their first-ever live series without drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away .on August 24 at the age of 80 after hand-picking his friend Steve Jordan to sit in for him while recovering from an undisclosed surgery.

After opening the fall shows in St. Louis, MO on September 26, The Rolling Stones will close out the run in Austin, TX on November 20. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

The Rolling Stones Perform Live Debut Of Troubles a' Comin' In Charlotte

Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song Troubles A' Comin'

Rolling Stones Special Edition Little People Figure Set Released

Rolling Stones Dedicate US Tour To Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones Play First Show Since Passing Of Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video

The Rolling Stones Share Video Tribute To Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts

News > Rolling Stones