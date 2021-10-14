(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones performed their 1967 rarity, "Connection", during an October 9 show in Nashville, TN and video of the performance has been shared online.
"Great to be back," Keith Richards told the crowd at the city's Nissan Stadium before launching into the tune. "It's great to be anywhere. Here, blessings on us all. Gold rings on all of us. I'm going to start off on something I haven't done in years. This should be fun."
According to setlist.fm., the group haven't performed the song from "Between The Buttons" since their 2006 A Bigger Bang Tour. The Nashville gig marked the fourth date of the band's rescheduled No Filter US tour - their first-ever live series without drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away .on August 24 at the age of 80 after hand-picking his friend Steve Jordan to sit in for him while recovering from an undisclosed surgery.
After opening the fall shows in St. Louis, MO on September 26, The Rolling Stones will close out the run in Austin, TX on November 20. Watch the video here.
The Rolling Stones Perform Live Debut Of Troubles a' Comin' In Charlotte
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song Troubles A' Comin'
Rolling Stones Special Edition Little People Figure Set Released
Rolling Stones Dedicate US Tour To Charlie Watts
Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts
Rolling Stones Play First Show Since Passing Of Charlie Watts
The Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video
The Rolling Stones Share Video Tribute To Charlie Watts
Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts
Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video- Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville- Led Zeppelin- more
David Lee Roth Declares 'His Last Tour, Unless It Isn't'- Styx Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Residency- more
Eddie Van Halen Plaque Unveiled In Pasadena- Ozzy Osbourne Compares New Album To 'Ordinary Man'- more
Neal Schon Performs National Anthem At Raiders Game- Rush Tribute Performed By Marching Band- Santana And Rob Thomas Reunite- more
The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz
Video Premiere: Lorne Behrman's 'Oh Lord, Give Me Time'
Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more
Caught In The Act: Max Weinberg Live In Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville Edition
Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video
Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville
Led Zeppelin Stream 1970 Royal Albert Hall Performance Of 'Dazed And Confused'
Deep Purple Release '7 And 7 Is' Video
Metallica Go Frantic At Aftershock Festival
Alcatrazz Premiere 'Grace Of God' Video
Foxy Shazam To Deliver The Heart Behead You On Valentine's Day
Blood Red Throne Deliver 'Transparent Existence' Video