Lit Deliver New Single 'Yeah Yeah Yeah'

Keavin Wiggins | 10-26-2021

Lit have released a lyric video for their brand new single "Yeah Yeah Yeah" as they continue to work on their next album, which they expect to release in spring 2022.

"We not only got back to our old school roots, but also found a good marriage between the classic sound of 1999 with a modern production vibe."

Frontman Jeremy Popoff added, "When you're listening to Lit, I hope you get to escape from the world for a little bit. We hope you feel like, 'Damn. In the middle of the sh*t storm that was 2020 and 2021, these guys managed to dial it back to a more innocent time'." Watch the lyric video below:

