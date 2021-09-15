.

Clutch Jam New Song At Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Bruce Henne | 09-15-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Video still

(hennemusic) Clutch performed a new song, "Nosferatu Madre", during a performance at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville, VA on September 10, and fan-filmed video from the event has surfaced online.

The Virginia gig marked the song's second live appearance on the Maryland band's fall tour, following its debut in Norfolk, VA on September 8, according to setlist.fm.

"Nosferatu Madre" is the second new Clutch song to be played during the series, after the band debuted "Strive For Excellence" during a September 5 performance at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, Alaska.

Clutch's most recent studio album is 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions"; the group are currently joined on the US trek by Stoner - the brand new band featuring Brant Bjork (Kyuss) and Nick Oliveri (Qeens Of The Stone Age, Kyuss) - and Telekinetic Yeti.

"We are incredibly excited to hit the road again," said Clutch before the tour opener. "We've missed the shows, the fans, the venues and the opportunity to watch the other bands we share the stage with. It's going to feel like our first show all over again and we can't wait! Come out and let's make some rock and roll!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Clutch Jam New Song At Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Clutch Debut New Song At Alaska State Fair

Clutch Begin Work On New Studio Album

Clutch Launch Collector's Series With 'Blast Tyrant'

The Picturebooks Recruit Clutch, Halestorm, Monster Truck Stars For New Album

Clutch Add Two New Legs To 30 Years of Rock & Roll Tour

Clutch Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Clutch Launching Vinyl Reissue Series With 'Blast Tyrant'

Clutch and Supersuckers Stars Help Tribute Nazareth

Lamb Of God Frontman Joins Clutch For 'Passive Restraints' 2020 In Review

News > Clutch

advertisement
Day In Rock

Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available- Mike Patton Cancels Shows For Mental Health Reasons- Allman Family Revival- more

Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more

Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid- Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more

Reviews

Electric Six - Streets of Gold

Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals

Caught In The Act: Buckcherry

Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine

advertisement
Latest News

Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available

Mike Patton Cancels Live Shows For Mental Health Reasons

Allman Family Revival Tour Announced

Alice Cooper and The Cult Announce UK Coheadlining Tour

My Morning Jacket Share 'Love Love Love' With New Video

Biffy Clyro Share New Song 'Unknown Male 01'

Steve Vai Announces Massive U.S. Tour

Clutch Jam New Song At Blue Ridge Rock Festival