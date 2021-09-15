Clutch Jam New Song At Blue Ridge Rock Festival

(hennemusic) Clutch performed a new song, "Nosferatu Madre", during a performance at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville, VA on September 10, and fan-filmed video from the event has surfaced online.
The Virginia gig marked the song's second live appearance on the Maryland band's fall tour, following its debut in Norfolk, VA on September 8, according to setlist.fm.
"Nosferatu Madre" is the second new Clutch song to be played during the series, after the band debuted "Strive For Excellence" during a September 5 performance at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, Alaska.
Clutch's most recent studio album is 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions"; the group are currently joined on the US trek by Stoner - the brand new band featuring Brant Bjork (Kyuss) and Nick Oliveri (Qeens Of The Stone Age, Kyuss) - and Telekinetic Yeti.
"We are incredibly excited to hit the road again," said Clutch before the tour opener. "We've missed the shows, the fans, the venues and the opportunity to watch the other bands we share the stage with. It's going to feel like our first show all over again and we can't wait! Come out and let's make some rock and roll!" Watch the video here.
Clutch Debut New Song At Alaska State Fair
Clutch Begin Work On New Studio Album
Clutch Launch Collector's Series With 'Blast Tyrant'
The Picturebooks Recruit Clutch, Halestorm, Monster Truck Stars For New Album
Clutch Add Two New Legs To 30 Years of Rock & Roll Tour
Clutch Announce U.S. Headline Tour
Clutch Launching Vinyl Reissue Series With 'Blast Tyrant'
Clutch and Supersuckers Stars Help Tribute Nazareth
Lamb Of God Frontman Joins Clutch For 'Passive Restraints' 2020 In Review
Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available- Mike Patton Cancels Shows For Mental Health Reasons- Allman Family Revival- more
Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid- Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine
Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available
Mike Patton Cancels Live Shows For Mental Health Reasons
Allman Family Revival Tour Announced
Alice Cooper and The Cult Announce UK Coheadlining Tour
My Morning Jacket Share 'Love Love Love' With New Video
Biffy Clyro Share New Song 'Unknown Male 01'
Steve Vai Announces Massive U.S. Tour
Clutch Jam New Song At Blue Ridge Rock Festival