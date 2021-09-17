.

Exodus Deliver 'Clickbait' Lyric Video

Michael Angulia | 09-17-2021

Thrash metal veterans Exodus have shared a lyric video for their new song "Clickbait". The track is the second single from their forthcoming studio album.
The new record, the band's eleventh studio effort, will be entitled "Persona Non Grata" and is scheduled to be release by Nuclear Blast Records on November 19th.

Guitarist Gary Holt had the following to say about the reveal of the brand new single, "Very excited to launch the release of Clickbait from our upcoming record!

"Crushing and aggressive as hell, it captures the power of the new record perfectly! Getting more excited by the day. November 19th can't come fast enough!" Watch the video below:

