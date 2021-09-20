Carly Pearce and Ashey McBryde 'Never Wanted To Be That Girl'

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde have shared a lyric video for their new duet, "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," which is the latest single from Carly's new album "29: Written In Stone."

The was cowritten by Pearce, McBryde and co-producer Shane McAnally, and is sung from the perspective of two women - the single girl thanking the guy who helped change her flat tire and the wife at home - discovering the man they're involved with has someone else.



"Nobody ever thinks it will happen to them," Pearce explains. "You never see it coming, but there's always an explanation. You know, who'd ever want to think that way about someone they love. Why would you? And so, that's where this song started: the things you don't see, because you'd never look.



"Ashley is such a great drop-into-the-moment writer, she was able to bring that reality bomb truth to what we were doing," continues Pearce. "She's fearless, and she understands human nature in a way that let us both really write to the hurt of realizing we've been lied to by someone we're intimate with."



"Carly isn't afraid to face the less potable subjects," McBryde offers. "As a writer she's willing to get in there and get very honest. Writing this song together with Shane strengthened our friendship and taught us more about one another and ourselves. Seriously, nobody wants to be the other woman. And when you find you are ... damn. It's such a gut punch." Watch the lyric video below:

