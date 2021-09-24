Singled Out: Velvet Chains' Wasted

Velvet Chains just released their new album, "Icarus" and to celebrate we asked Noelle Schertzer to tell us about the song "Wasted". Here is the story:
We had just come back from a band trip to Cali and had witnessed the California fires, the riots, the effects of Covid and what at the time felt like the world falling apart around us. This song is about just wanting to forget about everything and get wasted with whatever works for you. So many different dramas unfolding at one time in our lives brings about a need for retreat. Wasted is about stepping away from the news, the social media and the political conversations. Everyone gets wasted from some particular substance whether it's booze or drugs, sex or power. Wasted is for each person to listen to and create their own personal escape of choice.
Besides being about checking out of societal pressures, Wasted has a dark undertone. I wanted it to be badass and heavier than our other material. I had written the lyrics and was planning on holding on to them. In the meantime our lead singer had an awesome grungy guitar riff that I loved and we both didn't know what to do with what we had. We were planning on using that riff for a completely different song but when we laid the lyrics over it, Wasted turned into the dark heavy song we have today.
This isn't a song about addiction but more so just about a temporary escape from reality, in whichever way gives you the most pleasure.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
