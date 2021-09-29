Baroness Letting Fans Pick Setlist For Intimate Fall Tour

Baroness have announced that they will be returning to the road this fall for a special tour of intimate venues and they are letting the concert goers help choose the setlist.

"Your Baroness - An Intimate Evening with Baroness ticket buyers will be provided with a link to cast their vote for the ten songs they want to hear at the show. Voting will close one week prior to each performance," according to the announcement.

They will be kicking things off on November 6th in Baltimore, MD at the Ottobar and will wrap up the trek with two nights at Kung Fu Necktie in Philadelphia on December 11th and 12th.

Vocalist/guitarist John Baizley had this to say, "I cannot remember any moment in the history of this band where we've been more excited to tour than we are today.

"In many ways, this upcoming tour feels similar the very first Baroness tour in 2003: we don't know what to expect, we're through sitting on the sidelines, and we can't wait to climb onstage.

"During the past two years we've tried to keep ourselves as busy as possible: writing, recording and rehearsing insofar as the pandemic would allow. Throughout that time, one fact has become increasingly clear... we are built as a live/touring band.

"The most powerful and important aspects of music reveal themselves only through shared experience. Baroness' music is designed to be shared; our audience has always been the final and most important member of the band. Quite simply, it doesn't feel right without YOU!

"We've started counting down the hours in anticipation of that first blissful moment when the lights dim and the room falls silent, when we can once again commune with our audience.

"We've missed you all dearly and we're really excited to see the setlists you all design for us. There's never been a better time to put the trust and control of our music in your capable hands. Electric or acoustic, sung or screamed, from the EPs to the LPs: we're busy preparing for everything from those 6 or 7 hours of recorded music.

"Furthermore, we thought the pandemic had stolen from us the opportunity to play Gold & Grey in front of American audiences and we look forward to playing those songs for you as well.

"Finally, we're really thrilled to have the opportunity to play up close and personal in some venues we haven't typically played in recent years. It feels so good to share all of this news with you, we've missed this more than we can possibly explain. We hope to see you all soon!"

Your Baroness - An Intimate Evening with Baroness Dates

November 6 Baltimore, MD OttobarNovember 7 Richmond, VA Richmond Music HallNovember 9 Columbus, OH Ace of CupsNovember 10 Indianapolis, IN The Black CircleNovember 12 Minneapolis, MN Barfly @ Skyway TheatreNovember 14 Fargo, ND The Hall @ Fargo BrewingNovember 17 Spokane, WA Lucky YouNovember 19 Seattle, WA FunhouseNovember 21 Portland, OR Doug Fir LoungeNovember 23 Boise, ID OlympicNovember 24 Salt Lake City, UT State RoomNovember 26 Denver, CO Globe HallNovember 29 Lawrence, KS The BottleneckNovember 30 St. Louis, MO Off BroadwayDecember 1 Chicago, IL Cobra LoungeDecember 3 Detroit, MI El ClubDecember 4 Cleveland, OH MahallsDecember 5 Buffalo, NY Mohawk PlaceDecember 7 Brooklyn, NY St VitusDecember 10 Boston, MA Middle East UpstairsDecember 11 Philadelphia, PA Kung Fu NecktieDecember 12 Philadelphia, PA Kung Fu Necktie

Related Stories

Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic 2020 In Review

Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic

Baroness Announce Full Album Performance Livestream

Against Me! And Baroness Cancel Tour

Baroness Practice Social Distancing With 'Tourniquet'

Baroness And Against Me Announce North American Tour

Baroness Release 'Borderlines' Video

News > Baroness