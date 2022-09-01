.

Currents Unleash 'The Death We Seek' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-31-2022

Currents have shared the music video for their brand new song "The Death We Seek." The track follows the band's 2020 album, "The Way it Ends."

Frontman Brian Wille had this to say about the song and video, "'The Death We Seek' is about the weight of our choices and our responsibility for their outcomes.

"The video follows two individuals attempting to stop a looming apocalypse, only to be sabotaged by forces beyond their control or understanding.

"This song was written shortly after the completion and release of [2020 full-length] The Way It Ends, and felt like the perfect way to build on and continue the story behind the music and reintroduce ourselves to the world." Watch the video below:

