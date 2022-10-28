Fear Factory Celebrate Recoded Release With Hatred Will Prevail Lyric Video

Recoded cover art

Fear Factory have released a lyric video for "Hatred Will Prevail - Monolith Remix By Rhys Fulber", to celebrate the arrive of their new album, "Recoded".

The album reimagines the songs from their 2021 album "Aggression Continuum", similar to their previously released "Demanufacture" and "Remanufacture".

"Recoded" was co-produced by Dino Cazares, mixed/mastered by Damien Rainaud (Dragonforce, Once Human), and features long-time collaborator Rhys Fulber, Zardonic, Tyrant Of Death, Rob GEE, BLUSH_RESPONSE, and Dualized. Watch the lyric video below:

