Epica Launch The Road To Omega Series

Keavin Wiggins | 02-02-2021

Cover art courtesy Nuclear Blast

Epica have launched a new series called "The Road To Omega" that will lead fans up to the release of their first new studio album in five years, "Omega", on February 26th.

The series will feature daily specials, and will include exclusive competitions, content, giveaways and more. Isaac Delahaye had this to say, "Our brand-new album 'Omega' will be released later this month on the 26th of February.

"We know that it has been a long time waiting for the fans. So to help you count down the days, and to celebrate the release of our new album, we will take you with us on "The Road to Omega" from February 1st until its release on the 26th.

"Every day you can enter the Epica maze with lots of prizes, goodies and giveaways to be found! Every day a new door opens with awesome stuff provided by us and/or by the great companies we work with.

"Every day it is yours for the taking. So come along and let's embark on this journey together! " Check it out here and watch the announcement video below:


News > Epica

