Keith Richards Rocks The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards was a featured guest on the October 20 episode of NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on October 19, and video from the program is streaming online.

The iconic rocker's appearance fell on the day The Rolling Stones released their new album, "Hackney Diamonds", and the night after the band performed at an album release party at The Racket club in New York City.

"Last night was the first time we performed new songs with the exception of one or two, but a great feeling. The band feels really great about it," shared Richards. "The essence of a band is a small room with a lot of people; that's where you work your stuff out."

Richards and Fallon discussed a variety of things about "Hackney Diamonds" - which features guest appearances by Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Bill Wyman and Elton John - as well as some moments in Stones history.

In addition, Richards had a guitar handy to demonstrate some classic Stones riffs as requested by Fallon, who joined in to handle lead vocals; stream video of the interview and live performance session here.

