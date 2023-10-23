.

Keith Richards Rocks The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Bruce Henne | 10-23-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards was a featured guest on the October 20 episode of NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on October 19, and video from the program is streaming online.

The iconic rocker's appearance fell on the day The Rolling Stones released their new album, "Hackney Diamonds", and the night after the band performed at an album release party at The Racket club in New York City.

"Last night was the first time we performed new songs with the exception of one or two, but a great feeling. The band feels really great about it," shared Richards. "The essence of a band is a small room with a lot of people; that's where you work your stuff out."

Richards and Fallon discussed a variety of things about "Hackney Diamonds" - which features guest appearances by Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Bill Wyman and Elton John - as well as some moments in Stones history.

In addition, Richards had a guitar handy to demonstrate some classic Stones riffs as requested by Fallon, who joined in to handle lead vocals; stream video of the interview and live performance session here.

Related Stories
The Rolling Stones And Lady Gaga Release 'Sweet Sounds of Heaven' Live Video

Keith Richards Rocks The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Guests On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Rolling Stones Launch 'Hackney Diamonds' With New York Club Show

The Rolling Stones Stream New Album 'Hackney Diamonds'

More News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Day In Rock

Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg- Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'- more

The Last Beatles Song Coming Next Week- The Rolling Stones And Lady Gaga Release 'Sweet Sounds of Heaven' Live Video- more

advertisement
Reviews

5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2

More Halloween Nuggets: Haunted Underground Classics

KK's Priest - The Sinner Rides Again

Caught In The Act: The Darkness Rock Chicago

Latest News

Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg

Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'

Motley Crue Shout At The Devil For 40th Anniversary

Robin Trower and Sari Schorr Go 'The Distance' As New Album Arrives

Mark Tremonti Gets Animated For 'Christmas Morning' Video

Queen Deliver 'A Kind Of Magic' For The Greatest Live

The Gaslight Anthem Deliver History Books With Halloween Themed 'Spider Bites' Video

In This Moment 'Damaged' With Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills