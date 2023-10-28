The Who's 'Quadrophenia' And 'The Who By Numbers Getting Special Limited Edition Reissues

(FunHouse Ent.) November 2, 2024, see the release of the third in a series of half speed mastered studio albums from The Who; Quadrophenia and The Who By Numbers.
These limited-edition black vinyl versions have been mastered by long-time Who engineer Jon Astley and cut for vinyl by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios with a half-speed mastering technique which produces a superior vinyl cut and are packaged in original sleeves with obi strips and certificates of authenticity.
First released in October 1973, Quadrophenia is the sixth studio album by The Who. The band’s second Rock Opera, often regarded by many as the Who’s best album, features songs “Love Reign O’er Me,” “5.15” and the epic “Drowned.” The album delves into the intricate story of Jimmy, and coming to terms with life head on. The announcement of the Quadrophenia Half Speed Master falls on the 50th anniversary of the album.
By Numbers is the seventh studio album by The Who, produced by Glynn Johns and released in October 1975. A powerhouse record, the album reached Top 10 both sides of the Atlantic. The album contains songs such as “Slip Kid” and “Squeeze Box.”
Dave Stewart's The Time Experience Project Release 'Who To Love'
Mogan Wade Treats Fan To Surprise 'Halloween' Song
Dave Stewart Announces 'Who To Love' Album and Movie
KISS Sued For Wrongful Death By Guitar Tech's Widow
Steve Riley Of W.A.S.P. and L.A. Guns Dead At 67- blink-182 Expand New Album 'ONE MORE TIME.." With Additional Tracks- more
Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg- Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'- more
Jason Aldean Takes 'Try That In A Small Town' To No. 1- Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi Album Details Revealed- more
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
More Halloween Nuggets: Haunted Underground Classics
KK's Priest - The Sinner Rides Again
Caught In The Act: The Darkness Rock Chicago
Steve Riley Of W.A.S.P. and L.A. Guns Dead At 67
blink-182 Expand New Album 'ONE MORE TIME..' With Additional Tracks
Peter Gabriel Streams New Song 'And Still'
The Who's 'Quadrophenia' And 'The Who By Numbers Getting Special Limited Edition Reissues
Bad Veins Delivering New Album In December
Neal Morse Announces New Album With 'Cosmic Mess' Video
Madness Stream New Single 'Baby Burglar'
Bristol to Memory Reveal New Song 'Watch Out'