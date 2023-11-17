The Rolling Stones Share Purple Disco Machine Remix Of 'Mess It Up'

(Interscope) Following the release of The Rolling Stones album Hackney Diamonds which topped the charts in 19 countries globally becoming the biggest selling release of the week around the world, The Stones' current single Mess It Up is given remix treatment from GRAMMY Award winning artist Purple Disco Machine, out now.

German producer Purple Disco Machine has had a resilient rise to becoming one of the most universally appealing artists on the international music scene. The respect he has earned from his peers throughout his career has led him to rack up 2 billion combined streams, to become the #2 Best-Selling Beatport Artist of all time and a go-to remixer for some of the top artists in the world. The likes of Dua Lipa, Sir Elton John, Fatboy Slim, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande among many more, have looked to him to input his positive flair for disco in their own work.

Most recently, he was awarded the 2023 GRAMMY Award for Best Remixed Recording for his take on Lizzo's "It's About Damn Time," a true representation of the significance he has played in propelling disco back into the mainstream.

Hackney Diamonds is The Rolling Stones' first studio set of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. Since then, The Stones have continued to smash box office records on a series of global sell-out tours and released 2016's GRAMMY® Award winning Blue & Lonesome, which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. Last year, they thrilled European audiences totaling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary Sixty tour. The Rolling Stones have sold over 250 million albums worldwide.

Hackney Diamonds marks The Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood) first album produced by producer and musician Andrew Watt.

Related Stories

The Stones And Brian Jones One-Night-Only Theatrical Event This Tuesday

Deap Vally Share Rolling Stones Cover To Announce Final Release

Rolling Stones 'Hackney Diamonds' Debuts On U.S. Charts

The Rolling Stones Top UK Charts With Hackney Diamonds

News > Rolling Stones