(hennemusic) The Black Crowes are streaming "Miserable", an unreleased track from sessions for their 1992 album, "The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion."
The tune is one of 14 never-before-released recordings featured in a series of expanded 2023 editions alongside a remastered version of the original album and a live concert from February 1993.
The follow-up to the Georgia band's 1990 debut, "Shake Your Money Maker", delivered their first No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 with instant classics like "Remedy", "Sting Me", "Thorn In My Pride" and "Hotel Illness."
Due December 1, The Black Crowes will issue the project in multiple formats and packages, including Super Deluxe 4LP and 3CD box sets, a 2 CD Deluxe Edition and a standalone remastered LP version.
Stream the previously-unreleased track "Miserable" here.
The Black Crowes Share Unreleased Cover Of Soul Classic '99 Pounds'
Aerosmith Kick Off Peace Out Farewell Tour
The Black Crowes announce Southern Harmony And Musical Companion reissues
The Black Crowes And Darius Rucker To Rock The CMT Awards
The Rolling Stones Announce 2024 North American Tour- KISS Celebrating Final Shows With NYC Takeover- more
Former Slipknot Star Jay Weinberg Undergoes Surgery- From Ashes To New Give 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' A Rock Makeover- more
Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack
Road Trip: Crystal Vision: A Visit to Eswatini's Ngwenya Glass
Root 66: Joyann Parker- Tom Heyman- Austin Gilliam- Jeshua Marshall
The Rolling Stones Announce 2024 North American Tour
KISS Celebrating Final Shows With NYC Takeover
Northlane Premiere 'Dante' Video
Saxon Reveal 'The Prophecy' From Hell, Fire, And Damnation
GXTP Recruit David Arquette To Battle Chimp In 'Lust & Purity' Video
The Black Crowes Stream Unreleased 1992 Track 'Miserable'
Metallica Share 'Harvester Of Sorrow' Live Video