The Black Crowes Stream Unreleased 1992 Track 'Miserable'

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes are streaming "Miserable", an unreleased track from sessions for their 1992 album, "The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion."

The tune is one of 14 never-before-released recordings featured in a series of expanded 2023 editions alongside a remastered version of the original album and a live concert from February 1993.

The follow-up to the Georgia band's 1990 debut, "Shake Your Money Maker", delivered their first No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 with instant classics like "Remedy", "Sting Me", "Thorn In My Pride" and "Hotel Illness."

Due December 1, The Black Crowes will issue the project in multiple formats and packages, including Super Deluxe 4LP and 3CD box sets, a 2 CD Deluxe Edition and a standalone remastered LP version.

Stream the previously-unreleased track "Miserable" here.

