Bruce Dickinson Teams With Z2 For The Mandrake Project

(Z2) Award-winning independent publisher, Z2, is proud to collaborate with legendary rock & roll frontman Bruce Dickinson for an original comic series tied to his upcoming solo album The Mandrake Project, being released by BMG on March 1, 2024. BRUCE DICKINSON'S THE MANDRAKE PROJECT #1, arrives in comic shops and at Z2comics.com on January 17, 2024!

The 12-issue limited series is an epic saga of opposing forces battling to use the powers of science and magic to gain control of immortality. It's a story developed by Bruce over the last decade, and The Mandrake Project is brought to life through his creative partnership with iconic team of creators - including script by Tony Lee (Doctor Who, Marvel, DC), art by Staz Johnson (Marvel, DC), lettering by Troy Peteri (Amazing Spider-Man, Witchblade), coloring by Gabo (DC, Image), covers by multiple Eisner-winner Bill Sienkiewicz (Moon Knight, New Mutants). Edited by Eisner and Harvey-winner Rantz A. Hoseley, Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project 12-issue comic series is a vital component of Bruce's narrative and music experience.

The excitement kicked off with the release of the single "Afterglow of Ragnarok" on December 1, which contained an eight-page comic prologue, followed by the release of the first issue of the comic to retail shops on January 17th.

Today, Z2 is making 666 editions of BRUCE DICKINSON'S THE MANDRAKE PROJECT SIGNED BUNDLES available to fans. This uniquely curated collection comes with one (1) The Mandrake Project Foil Collector's Card, signed by BRUCE DICKINSON; One (1) Felt Trading Card Pouch; One (1) BRUCE DICKINSON'S THE MANDRAKE PROJECT, Issue No. 1; One (1) The Mandrake Project 1st Printing Certificate of Authenticity; One (1) Bill Sienkiewicz illustrated The Mandrake Project Art Print and will be sold as a set for $100 USD,

only at Z2comics.com.

The Mandrake Project events continue with a comic preview inserted in the special deluxe CD version of the album with promotional appearances for the comic series as well as extensive worldwide touring through 2025.

"Early in the process of writing my new album, the idea of a companion comic book began to take shape in my mind." says Bruce Dickinson. "So I approached Z2 who were recommended to me by Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy, The Shield) and Sacha Gervasi (My Dinner with Hervé, Anvil). I then found out that my management were already working with on the POM Maiden graphic novel which I contributed the Revelations story to! I then pitched them with a fully formed concept and written storyline which they immediately understood and enthusiastically started fleshing out plans and ideas with me! I knew right then," Dickinson continues, "that they would be the perfect creative team to help bring my own ideas to fruition...and here they are!"

