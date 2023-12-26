Iron Maiden Awarded UK Gold Album For Senjutsu - 2023 In Review

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden Awarded UK Gold Album For Senjutsu was a top 23 story of July 2023: Iron Maiden were awarded a Gold Album award for UK sales of more than 100,000 copies of their latest album, "Senjutsu", prior to a two-night stand at London's O2 Arena this past weekend.

Warner Music UK CEO Tony Harlow was on hand for the presentation during the group's appearance on The Future Past Tour. "Gold? That's fantastic," says singer Bruce Dickinson. "From the launch of the first 'Senjutsu' track, ''The Writing On The Wall', we knew that this album would work really well live, and we're delighted that fans totally bought into an album with four songs over eight minutes long and another that is almost 13! This UK tour has been incredible, and it reminds us how much our music - both new and historical - means to fans both in the UK and all around the world."

"It's terrific to continue to be awarded gold discs whilst touring through the great cities of Europe," adds Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood. "With a set containing five songs and around 50 minutes from this latest album, the fans are loving it! It's a vindication of the band's intent to perform new music and the relationship we have with our fans that we continue to sell past landmarks like this in our home country and globally. We've always been proud to fly the flag for Britain, and to be acknowledged with yet another gold album here is very satisfying. I think this makes it about our 20 somethingth(!) UK gold album is going back over 40 years! Some record in more ways than one!"

Upon its release in 2021, "Senjutsu" topped the UK Vinyl Albums chart and delivered Iron Maiden the highest US chart placement of their career when it debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, beating their previous No. 4 entries with both 2010's "The Final Frontier" and 2015's "The Book Of Souls."

Get more details and stream the video for "The Writing On The Wall" here.

